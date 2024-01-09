en English
Arts & Entertainment

Liam Hemsworth to Star in ‘The Witcher’ Season 4: A New Era Begins

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:08 am EST
Liam Hemsworth to Star in 'The Witcher' Season 4: A New Era Begins

The realm of The Witcher, Netflix’s acclaimed fantasy series, is set for a dramatic transformation. The series, adapted from Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, has confirmed a fourth season, with Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as the lead character, Geralt of Rivia. Despite a dip in viewership for Season 3, Netflix has maintained its faith in the series, expecting a resurgence of popularity with the upcoming season.

Season 4 Production: A Journey Through Trials

Season 4’s journey to production, however, has been fraught with delays. Strikes by the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild brought the industry to a standstill, causing the timetable for The Witcher to shift. Nevertheless, pre-production is slated to kick-off in January 2024, with filming to follow shortly. The show’s historical release rhythm hints at a probable launch for Season 4 towards the end of 2025.

‘Baptism of Fire’: The Next Chapter

The upcoming season will draw its narrative from ‘Baptism of Fire’, the fifth book in Sapkowski’s series. Faithful to the source material, not all characters from previous seasons will return. However, several mainstays will continue to bring their characters to life, ensuring continuity and depth for the storyline.

From Cavill to Hemsworth: A New Geralt Rises

The transition from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth as Geralt was officially announced on October 29, 2022. Cavill, in an Instagram post, confirmed that Season 3 would be his final foray as the Witcher. Fans, despite their initial disappointment, have been reassured by executive producer Tomek Baginski that Hemsworth’s introduction as Geralt will remain faithful to the lore of the series, ensuring a seamless and exciting transition.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

