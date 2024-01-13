en English
Arts & Entertainment

Liam Gallagher Laments Rise of Solo Artists, Nostalgic for Band Era

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Liam Gallagher Laments Rise of Solo Artists, Nostalgic for Band Era

Iconic Oasis frontman, Liam Gallagher, has voiced his concerns about the waning popularity of bands in the music industry, a trend he attributes to a rising culture of individualism. He laments the current domination of solo acts, suggesting that the spirit of collaboration intrinsic to being part of a band is being lost in the ‘me, me, me’ mentality.

A Shift in Musical Dynamics

Gallagher’s observations point to a noticeable shift in the music landscape, where the traditional band format seems to be losing ground to solo artists. He insinuates that the economics of the music industry and the advent of digital platforms may be encouraging artists to strike out on their own, rather than sharing the limelight and profits with a group.

Nostalgia for the Band Era

Gallagher’s comments carry a nostalgic undertone for an era when bands like Oasis ruled the charts. His longing for a time when bands were more prevalent might be seen as a commentary on the evolving dynamics of the music industry. He criticizes the industry’s increasing focus on individualism, implying that the sense of unity and shared creative energy that comes from being in a band is being overshadowed.

Liam Gallagher’s Personal Struggles

Following the split of Oasis, Gallagher openly shared his struggles in managing his business affairs, stating that his ‘life caved in.’ In a recent interview, he criticized his brother Noel Gallagher for the band’s breakup, refuting Noel’s claims about the reasons behind the split and suggesting that Noel had always intended to go solo. Liam also hinted at the job losses for the Oasis team after the band’s split and mentioned the legal action he took against Noel in 2011.

Collaboration with John Squire

In contrast to the prevailing trend, Gallagher is set to collaborate with John Squire on a new album. This collaboration was conceived when Squire guested on ‘Champagne Supernova’ at Gallagher’s Knebworth shows in June 2022. Gallagher praises Squire as a top songwriter and guitarist, perhaps indicating his continued belief in the power of collaboration in the music industry.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

