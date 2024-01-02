Liam Gallagher and John Squire Unite For Joint Album; First Single Drops Soon

Two of Britain’s most iconic rock musicians, former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire, are set to release a joint album, marking a significant milestone in their storied careers. The first single from this highly anticipated collaboration, ‘Just Another Rainbow’, is slated to release on January 5, 2024. The track, which features Squire’s psychedelia-tinged guitar work and Gallagher’s signature vocals, is already available for pre-order on vinyl and for pre-save.

Teasing the Collaboration

A teaser clip of the song has already been shared on the official social media channels of both musicians, whetting fans’ appetite for the upcoming LP. The collaboration was hinted at since last year, with both artists frequently praising each other’s songwriting and performance talents. In an interview, Squire hinted that ‘Just Another Rainbow’ could be about disappointment, but also described it as an uplifting track.

More Than Just A Single

But the single is just the beginning. Fans can expect more music from the duo throughout 2024, and there’s also the potential for live shows. The collaboration draws on a rich tapestry of influences, including the likes of Jimi Hendrix and The Bee Gees. It also features contributions from other notable musicians, such as Greg Kurstin on bass and Joey Waronker on drums.

A Mutual Admiration

Gallagher has often spoken about his admiration for Squire and the Stone Roses. He cited the band’s debut album as his first purchase and described their first gig as life-changing. Squire, who has been working as a visual artist since the Stone Roses’ split in 2017, has also expressed his appreciation for Gallagher’s talent. Meanwhile, Gallagher is preparing for a tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’, and their former bandmate Bonehead has given fans a tantalising glimpse into the quality of the upcoming album during a recent radio show.