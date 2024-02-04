Lia Ices: A Musical Journey from New York City to Sonoma Valley

On February 9, the air of the Sebastiani Theatre will pulse with the soulful melodies of Lia Ices, a renowned singer, pianist, and songwriter. After relocating from the bustling streets of New York City to the serene environs of Sonoma Valley, Ices will grace the stage with her captivating performance, inspired by her profound connection with nature and her newfound sense of freedom.

A Shift in Scenery and Songwriting

With an impressive catalog of four albums, Ices' latest creation, the 'Family Album,' is a testament to the transformation she experienced after moving to Moon Mountain. The mountainous landscape, teeming with majestic oaks, lush fruit trees, and a choir of birds against the seemingly infinite sky, has not only reshaped her personal perspective but has also significantly influenced her approach to songwriting.

From Urban Jungle to Mystical Mountain

Swapping the relentless pace and towering skyscrapers of New York City for the tranquil embrace of Sonoma Valley, Ices discovered a deep-rooted connection with her environment. This shift towards a more authentic life experience infused her with a sense of mysticism, which she skillfully channels into her music. Her songs resonate with the enchanting allure of the natural world, making them a mirror to her soul.

An Evening of Enchantment

The concert at the Sebastiani Theatre, set to commence at 8 pm, promises attendees an evening of enchanting melodies and profound lyrics, wrapped in the warm embrace of Ices' evocative voice. With tickets priced at $35, audiences are in for a treat, a chance to embark on a mystical journey through the medium of music, guided by the raw and powerful narrative of Lia Ices.