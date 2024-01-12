en English
Arts & Entertainment

Leyla Gencer Voice Competition: A Stage for Emerging Vocalists

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:55 am EST
Leyla Gencer Voice Competition: A Stage for Emerging Vocalists

The 10th Leyla Gencer Voice Competition, a notable event celebrating vocal talent and paying tribute to the eminent soprano ‘La Diva Turca’ Leyla Gencer, is once again opening its doors to the world. After a hiatus due to public health concerns, the competition is scheduled to resonate through the city of Istanbul from September 22 to 27, 2024.

Finding the Voices of Tomorrow

Known for its dedication to discovering and nurturing the vocalists of the future, the Leyla Gencer competition is open to singers aged 18 to 32 across all vocal categories. The organizers are accepting applications until May 3, 2024, with a flexible auditioning process that accommodates both live and online submissions.

A Judging Panel of Opera Elites

The jury, led by Stéphane Lissner, is a powerhouse gathering of opera industry elites, including Viviana Barrios, Alessandro Galoppini, David Gowland, Badri Maisuradze, and Carlo Tenan. These distinguished figures will preside over preliminary rounds in cities like London, Berlin, Milan, Naples, Tbilisi, and Istanbul.

More Than a Prize: A Launchpad for Careers

Winners can expect significant monetary rewards, with the first-place winner receiving €7,500, followed by €4,000 for the second place, and €1,500 for the third. An audience award of €1,500 is also up for grabs. But, money is not the only prize. The winners will have the opportunity to earn a scholarship, perform with orchestras, receive coaching, and participate in productions at various prestigious opera houses. For many young vocalists, these opportunities can serve as a springboard to a successful career in the opera world.

Arts & Entertainment Music Turkey
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

