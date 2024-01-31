Leyden's Music Department Earns National Award for Community Involvement

It was a historic moment for the music department of Leyden Township High School District 212, as they clinched the 2023 Advocacy in Action National Community Involvement Award. Their crowning glory came as a result of their special concert event, an evening soaked in melodies at the renowned Chicago Symphony Orchestra Hall. The accolade, presented by Music for All, applauds the endeavors in music education and underscores the unwavering commitment of school and community heads in making music an integral part of comprehensive education for every student.

A Night at Orchestra Hall

The event christened 'A Night at Orchestra Hall' was an orchestration of talents from Leyden band, choir, and orchestra students. The stage was also graced by the music students from partner schools - Hester, Lincoln, Rhodes, and Rosemont. The inclusion of partner school students and their music teachers was particularly lauded, as it aimed to inspire and engage them, along with their families, in this grand musical saga.

Third National Best Community Engagement Project Award

Bryan Miller, the Leyden Band Director and Music Department Chair, wore his pride on his sleeve as he acknowledged the receipt of the third National Best Community Engagement Project Award for the district. He accentuated the overwhelming support received from the community, which bolstered their journey to this monumental achievement.

Inspiring Music Educators Nationwide

Leyden's accomplishment will be etched in the Advocacy in Action Archive of Music for All. This record will serve as a beacon of inspiration for music educators across the nation, encouraging them to strive for excellence and community involvement. The Advocacy in Action Awards are conferred in seven distinct categories, honoring those who champion the cause of comprehensive music education for children. Echoing this sentiment, Miller emphasized the pivotal role of the music program in cultivating a positive culture and fostering community engagement.