Arts & Entertainment

‘Level Cross’: A New Wave in Malayalam Cinema with Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:51 am EST


Malayalam cinema is all set to witness a new wave of talent with the announcement of the movie ‘Level Cross’. This ambitious project brings together acclaimed actors Asif Ali, Amala Paul, and Sharafudheen under the direction of Arfaz Ayub, a former associate of renowned filmmaker Jeethu Joseph. This film marks a significant milestone for the production house of Ramesh R Pillai’s Abhishek Films as it ventures into the Malayalam film industry for the first time.

High Expectations and Excitement

The announcement of ‘Level Cross’ has stirred a wave of excitement among the fans, especially with the unveiling of a captivating motion poster featuring the lead cast. Amala Paul, who is one of the stars of the film, shared this enticing motion poster on Instagram, which has generated a buzz in the social media sphere. The movie is touted to be a mix of action, drama, and suspense, with the poster hinting at an intriguing character transformation for Asif Ali.

Stellar Crew Behind the Scenes

‘Level Cross’ boasts of an impressive technical crew behind the scenes. The film’s music is being composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar, while cinematography is handled by Appu Prabhakar, and Deepu Joseph is overseeing the editing. The dialogues for the film are penned by Adam Ayub, father of the director Arfaz Ayub. This combination of experienced and talented professionals promises a high-quality cinematic experience for the audience.

Ambitious Ventures Ahead

Abhishek Films, the production banner behind ‘Level Cross’, is also financing Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming movie ‘Ram’ which stars popular actor Mohanlal. With these promising projects under their belt, Abhishek Films is poised to make a significant mark in the Malayalam film industry. The release date for ‘Level Cross’ is yet to be announced, but the anticipation for this movie is definitely high among cinema enthusiasts.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

