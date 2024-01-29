Leslie Mann's Beach Day and Judd Apatow's Oscars Criticism: A Glimpse into the Lives of Hollywood's Power Couple

Actress Leslie Mann, celebrated for her role in "This Is 40", recently set social media ablaze with an Instagram video showcasing her fun-filled day at the beach with close friend Denise Askew. The 51-year-old actress showcased her enviable figure in a bikini, indulging in playful antics such as rolling in the sand and running towards the camera with the backdrop of U2's hit song, "Beautiful Day". The post, succinctly captioned as 'bff', offered a charming glimpse into the close bond shared by Mann and Askew.

Shining in the Limelight: Mann and Askew's Friendship

Denise Askew, who has previously expressed her admiration for Mann on her Instagram, was seen enjoying the beach day alongside her friend. The spontaneous and cheerful interaction between them, as seen in the video, further highlighted their close-knit friendship. This display of camaraderie, along with the mutual admiration they share, is a testament to their enduring bond.

Mann, married to director Judd Apatow, is the mother of two daughters, Maude and Iris Apatow, who have followed in their parents' footsteps into the world of acting. The term 'nepo baby', referring to the privileges that children of celebrities might enjoy, became associated with Maude Apatow after a widely circulated discussion on social media.

Questioning the Oscars: Judd Apatow's Criticism

In related news, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann's husband, voiced his criticism over the decision of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to categorize the film 'Barbie', as an Adapted Screenplay for the Oscars. Despite being an original story, the film was slotted into this category, a move that Apatow found insulting to the writers who crafted the narrative. The film 'Barbie', which was a box office sensation in 2023, has sparked a fresh debate regarding the categorization of films at the Oscars.