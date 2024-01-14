Les Nocturnes Soft-Rock: Georges Lang Announces Lineup for January 13, 2024 Edition

For the discerning and dedicated listener, the programming list for ‘Les Nocturnes Soft-Rock,’ curated by the experienced and enigmatic Georges Lang, has been unveiled. This offering, scheduled for the January 13, 2024 edition, promises a rich and eclectic mix of soft-rock and easy listening tracks, spanning from the classic to the contemporary.

A Blend of Classic and Contemporary

Listeners can expect a journey through time and sound with the carefully selected tracks. The playlist features the soulful rasp of Joe Cocker’s ‘Bye Bye Blackbird,’ the heart-rending songs ‘It’s a Hard Life’ and ‘Giving It All Away’ by Roger Daltrey, and Leo Sayer’s introspective ‘Why Is Everybody Going Home.’

Adding to the depth of the lineup are Joni Mitchell’s timeless classic ‘Both Sides Now’ and the haunting melody of Leonard Cohen’s ‘In My Secret Life.’

Other Featured Artists and Tracks

Other artists gracing the lineup include Linda Ronstadt with her melancholic ‘Blue Bayou,’ the Scorpions’ mellow ‘Holiday,’ and Duff McKagan’s poignant ‘This Is a Song.’ The playlist also features the soulful ‘Another Way’ by Franck & Damien, the introspective ‘Slip Slidin’ Away’ by Paul Simon, and a live orchestral version of Eric Clapton’s ‘Layla.’

Listeners can also anticipate a live version of The Who’s ‘Behind Blue Eyes’ accompanied by an orchestra, Procol Harum’s powerful live rendition of ‘Conquistador,’ and the thought-provoking ‘Village Ghetto Land’ by Stevie Wonder.

A Journey of Melody and Introspection

This collection of songs showcases a variety of soft-rock interpretations and performances. Each track, chosen with care and consideration, adds to the tapestry of the show, providing listeners with an introspective musical journey. The experienced radio host Georges Lang leaves no stone unturned in his quest to curate a memorable experience for his audience. The January 13 edition of ‘Les Nocturnes Soft-Rock’ is set to be a melodic masterpiece, a testament to the enduring appeal of soft-rock and easy listening music.