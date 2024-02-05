Leo Woodall Talks Working with Jennifer Coolidge and New Role in 'One Day'

British actor Leo Woodall has shared his experience of working with Jennifer Coolidge on the set of 'The White Lotus', shedding light on her improvisational prowess which left him intimidated during a scene. Woodall, who has also been cast in the Netflix adaptation of David Nicholls' book 'One Day', recounted his experience on 'The One Show', expressing his initial apprehension that Coolidge, a two-time Emmy winner, had taken a dislike to him due to her in-character reaction.

Masterful Improviser

Woodall, 27, described Coolidge, who has won critical acclaim for her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt, as a 'masterful improviser'. He likened his first speaking scene with her to feeling like 'a deer in the headlights'. Her ability to react and adapt in character, according to Woodall, was so impressive it left him feeling somewhat scared during their scene together.

Embracing New Roles

Woodall also shared details about his upcoming role in 'One Day', where he plays the character Dexter, whom he describes as 'fun loving and ambitious'. The role promises to showcase Woodall's range as an actor, moving from the sun-drenched drama of The White Lotus to a more intimate character study. His co-star Ambika Mod, known for her role in 'This Is Going To Hurt', spoke about her efforts to perfect a northern accent for her character Emma in the series. Preparation included watching the documentary-style show 'Educating Yorkshire' and working with a dialect coach.

Acting Challenges and Triumphs

The conversation between Woodall and Mod provided a glimpse into the world of acting, with its challenges and triumphs. Woodall's initial intimidation on the set of 'The White Lotus' and his transition into the character of Dexter in 'One Day', and Mod's dedication to perfecting her northern accent, are testaments to the dedication and hard work required in the profession. These insights offer a fascinating perspective on the process actors go through to bring characters to life, and the impact their co-stars, such as Coolidge, can have on their performances.