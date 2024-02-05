Leo Woodall Talks About On-set Improvisation, Co-Star Ambika Mod Discusses Accent Mastery

British actor Leo Woodall, known for his role as Jack in the dark comedy-drama, opens up about his experiences on set during an interview on The One Show. Woodall, who is also set to feature in the Netflix adaptation of David Nicholls' novel 'One Day,' shared a challenging improvisation moment with Emmy-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge, who plays Tanya McQuoid-Hunt in the show.

Woodall's Improvisation Experience with Coolidge

Woodall praised Coolidge's improvisational skills, admitting he felt intimidated by her talent during a dinner scene where he was encouraged to improvise. The 27-year-old actor recounted his first day on set, where he initially feared that Coolidge disliked him after she, in-character, sharply rebuked a joke he made.

Mod's Efforts to Perfect Northern Accent

Alongside discussing his own role, Woodall's co-star Ambika Mod, who stars with him in 'One Day,' spoke about her efforts to perfect a northern accent for her character, Emma. Mod shared her anxiety about getting the role, which rested on the approval of a dialect coach. After intensive preparation, including binge-watching the documentary-style show 'Educating Yorkshire,' she convinced the dialect coach of her ability to master the accent, leading to her securing the role.

Reflections on Acting and Preparation

These insights offer a glimpse into the backstage world of acting and the rigorous preparation that goes into each role. Whether it's improvising with an experienced actress or mastering an unfamiliar accent, each actor brings their unique process and dedication to the set, shaping their performances and contributing to the narrative's integrity.