Leo Woodall Recalls Being Overawed by Jennifer Coolidge's Improvisation on 'The White Lotus'

British actor, Leo Woodall, recently revealed a riveting behind-the-scenes anecdote about being overawed by co-star Jennifer Coolidge's improvisation prowess while filming the second season of the dark comedy drama, The White Lotus. Woodall, 27, who plays the character Jack in the critically acclaimed show, discussed his on-set experience during an appearance on The One Show.

Encounter with an Improv Titan

In a startling revelation, Woodall recalled his first speaking day on set, which involved an improvised dinner scene, and how he was left feeling like a "deer in the headlights" after a joke he made was sternly rebuked by Coolidge, in character. This unexpected encounter initially led him to worry about Coolidge's opinion of him.

However, he later realized that the two-time Emmy winner was merely staying in character, reflecting her consummate professionalism and dedication to her role as Tanya McQuoid-Hunt. In retrospect, Woodall lauded Coolidge, calling her a "great actor."

Woodall's Upcoming Endeavours

During the interview, Woodall also discussed his role in the forthcoming Netflix adaptation of David Nicholls' book 'One Day.' He described his character, Dexter, as a "fun-loving, ambitious young man." His co-star, Ambika Mod, who appears alongside him in 'One Day,' also shared her experiences preparing for her role as Emma.

Mastering the Northern Accent

Mod faced the challenging task of mastering a northern accent for her character. As part of her preparation, she watched the documentary-style show 'Educating Yorkshire.' She was eventually approved for the role after being evaluated by a dialect coach, marking another example of the unwavering commitment required in the world of acting.