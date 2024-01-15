Lenny Kravitz: Heartfelt Father-of-the-Bride Speech and Critics Choice Nomination

Renowned singer Lenny Kravitz, 59, is gearing up for a significant event in his family life: his daughter Zoe Kravitz’s wedding to actor Channing Tatum. The rockstar father is set to walk Zoe down the aisle, but he plans to forego the tradition of a prepared speech, opting instead to express his sentiments from the heart. Lenny’s recent endeavors include a nod at the Critics Choice Awards for his song ‘Road to Freedom’ from the film ‘Rustin’, a nomination that held personal significance due to its ties to the civil rights movement and his family heritage.

A Father’s Blessing

Lenny voiced his contentment and excitement about Zoe’s engagement to Channing. He communicates a deep sense of blessing and satisfaction with his daughter’s happiness, highlighting that her joy is paramount to him. While he may not pen down his father-of-the-bride speech, he assures it will be heartfelt and spontaneous. This anticipation for the upcoming wedding is interlaced with his professional commitments, including awards season.

Nominated Song and Golden Globes Reunion

The singer-songwriter’s nomination at the Critics Choice Awards for his song ‘Road to Freedom’ from the film ‘Rustin’ was a moment of honor. The song’s connection to the civil rights movement resonates with his family heritage, making the nomination personally significant. Despite not bagging the award, Lenny felt privileged to contribute to the film’s narrative. The Golden Globes also saw a pleasant reunion with his ‘Hunger Games’ co-star, Jennifer Lawrence.

Anticipation for the Big Day

While Zoe and Channing have remained tight-lipped about their wedding plans since their engagement in late October, Lenny has expressed his willingness to contribute musically to the occasion. The couple, both entering their second marriages, have earned Lenny’s approval, with him speaking highly of Channing and their close-knit relationship. The impending nuptials create an aura of celebration around the Kravitz household, with the father-of-the-bride eager to bear witness to his daughter’s happiness.