Lenny Kravitz Expresses Joy Over Daughter's Upcoming Wedding

Grammy-winning artist, Lenny Kravitz, has recently shared his happiness and affection concerning the forthcoming marriage of his daughter, Zoë Kravitz, to celebrated actor Channing Tatum. Speaking his heart out at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, Lenny expressed his anticipation for the nuptial ceremony and his admiration for Tatum, characterizing their bond as one of mutual respect and camaraderie.

A Father's Blessing

Much to the surprise of some, Lenny disclosed that he has no plans to prepare a conventional father-of-the-bride speech. Instead, he intends to speak from the heart when the moment arises, ensuring his words are authentic and heartfelt. He demonstrated a relaxed approach to the wedding, emphasizing the significance of genuine emotion over rehearsed speeches.

Wedding Rhythms

Despite Tatum's widely recognized dancing skills, brought to the fore by his role in 'Magic Mike', Lenny playfully noted that he has no intention of challenging him on the dance floor. However, the renowned musician did express his readiness to perform at their wedding. As a gesture of familial love, he stated he would do so without charging a fee, underlining the bond that transcends professional engagements.

A Tale of Two Stars

Zoë Kravitz, known for her pivotal role in 'Batman', had her first marriage to actor Karl Glusman ended in August 2021. Tatum, a doting father to his daughter from his previous marriage to actress Jenna Dewan, met Zoë on the set of 'Pussy Island', marking Zoë's directorial debut. The engagement announcement came unexpectedly when Zoë debuted her engagement ring, estimated to be worth between $475,000 and $550,000, at a Halloween party. Their relationship, tested and strengthened through their professional collaboration, is set to reach new heights with the upcoming wedding day.