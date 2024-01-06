en English
Arts & Entertainment

Leni Klum Reunites with Family at Premiere, Pioneers Her Own Path in Modeling and Fashion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Leni Klum Reunites with Family at Premiere, Pioneers Her Own Path in Modeling and Fashion

In a heartwarming display of familial unity, Leni Klum, the progeny of supermodel Heidi Klum, reunited with her father, Seal, and siblings, Lou, Johan, and Henry Samuels, at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Book of Clarence’. The gathering, which marked a rare public appearance for the family since Heidi and Seal’s separation in 2014, was also graced by the presence of Seal’s brother, Jeymes Samuel, the writer and director of the showcased film.

Leni Klum: Following in Her Mother’s Footsteps

Leni Klum, who was legally adopted by Seal in 2009, has been steadily forging her own path in the modeling industry, a legacy passed down by her mother, Heidi. The young model’s career has already seen her sign with CAA Fashion, strut down the runway for prestigious fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, and grace the covers of renowned publications such as Vogue Germany and Glamour Germany.

Leni Klum’s New Venture: About You

Beyond her exploits in modeling, Leni has ventured into the realm of fitness fashion, launching her workout clothing line titled ‘About You’. Serving as the brand ambassador for her own line, she showcases a commitment to diversifying her portfolio and a knack for entrepreneurship inherited from her mother, who has multiple business ventures to her name.

A Display of Unity: The Klum-Samuels Family

The presence of the Klum-Samuels family on the red carpet was not just a testament to their support for Jeymes Samuel’s film but also a reaffirmation of their unity despite past separations. Notably, Flavio Briatore, Leni’s biological father, has expressed satisfaction with the family arrangement, choosing to remain a silent spectator in Leni’s upbringing, a role he has maintained since Heidi’s separation from him.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

