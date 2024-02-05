Lenbachhaus Museum Updates Painting Title Amidst Racist Terminology Concerns

The Lenbachhaus museum in Munich has acted on concerns over the use of potentially racist terminology in a 112-year-old painting by August Macke. The artifact, formerly titled 'Indians on Horseback Near a Tent,' now displays the term 'Indians' as 'I******' on its English label, and similarly in German. This change has sparked a controversy, with critics accusing the museum of censorship and questioning the notion of altering historical works to match modern sensibilities.
A Stand Against Outdated Terminology
The museum defended its decision, stating that it bears a responsibility to critically reflect on the art and history of the early 20th century. It acknowledged that historical sources, including the painting's title, can sometimes contain derogatory elements. Lenbachhaus chose to partially redact the title to avoid offense while maintaining recognizability and supplemented this redaction with a critical context in associated texts.
Not Macke's Title
Adding a twist to the tale, Lenbachhaus revealed that the painting's original title was not given by Macke himself, but by its former owner, Bernhard Köhler. The term 'Indians' was prevalent during his time but is now deemed racist by many. The painting, which features a romanticized and stereotypical depiction of Native Americans, is part of the museum's larger collection related to the Der Blaue Reiter movement, for which Lenbachhaus is famed.
Future Exhibition at Tate Modern
Despite the ongoing controversy, the collection, including Macke's painting, is set to be prominently displayed in an upcoming exhibition at Tate Modern dedicated to the Der Blaue Reiter movement. This incident further underscores the global art community's ongoing introspection and the debate over the representation of indigenous cultures and the use of outdated racial terminologies.