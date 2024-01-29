Leigh Sales Dives into Acting with a Cameo in 'The Newsreader'

Renowned Australian journalist Leigh Sales, known for her tenacious presence on the ABC current affairs show 7:30, is venturing into the reel world. Sales is poised to make a cameo appearance in the third season of the ABC drama series 'The Newsreader.' This series, set in the tumultuous world of 1980s Australian journalism, has reportedly offered Sales a role that could see her playing alongside a main character.

A New Chapter

Sales bid adieu to 7:30 in June 2022, desiring to spend more time with her sons. However, she remains an active figure in the media landscape, helming the ABC docuseries 'Australian Story' and continuing her successful podcast 'Chat 10 Looks 3' with Annabel Crabb.

Storyteller at Heart

Beyond her foray into acting, Sales is also preparing to release a book: 'Storytellers: Questions, Answers, and the Craft of Journalism.' This book is indicative of Sales' passion for journalism and her dedication to upholding its standards and values.

Privacy Amidst Public Life

Despite her public persona, Sales prefers to keep her personal life under wraps. She has been private about her life, especially after her separation from her husband Phil Willis in 2016. Her decision to transition away from 7:30 was partly influenced by her desire to spend more time with her family.