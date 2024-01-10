en English
Arts & Entertainment

Leica Collaborates with Todd Hido for ‘Critical Decisions’ – An Exhibition and Workshop Series

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Leica Collaborates with Todd Hido for ‘Critical Decisions’ – An Exhibition and Workshop Series

Leica Camera North America, in a groundbreaking partnership with Master Leica Photographer Todd Hido, has announced an immersive exhibition and workshop series, ‘Critical Decisions: Perspectives on the Creative Process.’ The series, set to make its mark across select Leica Galleries and stores, offers an intimate exploration of Hido’s artistic inspirations and methodologies. It further showcases an exclusive range of Hido’s evocative works and seldom-seen archival images.

A Journey Across North America

The exhibitions are slated to open in various North American cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, New York, and Mexico City. Each city’s unveiling is set to commence with an exclusive Artist Reception featuring Hido. Alongside the exhibitions, the series will host an Artist Talk and book signing, providing unparalleled insights into Hido’s creative journey.

Leica Akademie Workshops: A Deep Dive into Hido’s Artistic Process

In addition to the exhibition, Leica will host 2-day Leica Akademie Workshops in these cities. Priced at $799.99, these workshops will afford participants personal portfolio reviews with Hido and constructive suggestions for improvement. Hido will also share his experiences and strategies, offering a profound understanding of his unique landscape process and signature color palette.

Todd Hido: A Maestro of Suburban American Memories

Renowned for his deep connection to suburban American memories, Todd Hido’s photography reverberates with a unique resonance. His works, featuring a distinct landscape process and signature color palette, are housed in numerous prestigious collections. He has also authored several books, including the forthcoming ‘The End Sends Advance Warning,’ slated for release in early 2024. Recognized for his extensive photobook collection, Hido continues to influence and shape the landscape of contemporary photography.

Leica Camera AG: A Stalwart in the World of Photography

Leica Camera AG, a name synonymous with high-quality cameras and sports optics, is committed to the advancement of photography. With its global presence in the form of Leica Galleries, Akademies, and Retail Stores, the company continues to foster and nurture the art form, offering unparalleled platforms for artists and aficionados alike.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

