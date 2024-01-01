LEGO’s New Line-Up: Display-Worthy Sets for Adult Fans

The LEGO Group, a name synonymous with creativity, imagination, and immersive play, has begun the new year with a staggering release of over 160 new sets. These range from promotional items to themed sets, including LEGO Art, LEGO City, LEGO Classic, LEGO Creator 3 in 1, Chinese New Year, Disney, Friends, Jurassic World, DreamZzz, Sonic the Hedgehog, Super Mario, Marvel Super Heroes, and Minecraft. But what is grabbing attention is LEGO’s distinct focus on Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs), with a range of sets designed to cater to their nostalgic connections and aesthetic preferences.

LEGO’s New Focus on AFOLs

Over the past decade, LEGO has been subtly shifting its focus, catering not only to the young but also to the young at heart. The company has been producing sets with varying complexity and price points, designed specifically for adults. Some of these sets have become collectors’ items, fetching up to ten times their original price in the secondary market. The allure lies not only in their limited edition or retired status but also in their intricate design, thematic relevance, and display-worthy aesthetics.

Display-Worthy LEGO Sets for Adults

Among the line-up of sets designed for adults, certain ones stand out for their distinctive themes, visual appeal, and compact footprints. The Tranquil Garden 10315 set, for instance, is an exquisite representation of a Japanese-style pavilion and tea room, retailing at S$169.90. With a minimalist design and serene aura, it serves as a perfect addition to any home decor.

Another highlight is the LEGO Vincent van Gogh – The Starry Night 21333 set. Priced at S$199.98 on Amazon, it offers a 3D rendition of the classic painting, allowing art enthusiasts to own and display a piece of history in a unique form.

For the gaming community, the Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck 76989 set, retailing at S$139.90, is a must-have. The set offers a detailed depiction of the iconic Tallneck creature from the game, merging the worlds of LEGO and gaming.

From Comic Books to Skyline Architecture

The Amazing Spider-Man 31209 set is a treat for comic book fans. Featuring a posable Spider-Man figure, the set retails at S$309.90 and allows fans to bring their favourite superhero to life in LEGO form. And for those with a penchant for architecture, the Singapore 21057 set offers a miniature LEGO skyline of Singapore. Priced at a per piece ratio of S$0.12, it is a compact and economical option for an elegant display.

LEGO’s focus on adults demonstrates the versatility and timeless appeal of the brand. Whether it’s a tranquil garden, a classic painting, a video game creature, a comic book hero, or a city skyline, LEGO offers adults a unique way to connect with their passions, hobbies, and nostalgic memories, all while creating a visually appealing display in their homes.