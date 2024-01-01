LEGO Ushers in the New Year with an Array of Sets for Adult Fans

As the clock strikes midnight heralding the advent of a new year, The LEGO Group presents over 160 fresh sets for the discerning Adult Fans of LEGO (AFOLs). These sets, ranging from promotional items like the LEGO Icons Retro Food Truck to the LEGO Friends Flower Garden bundle, cater to an array of interests. New sets are also unveiled across various themes including LEGO City, LEGO Classic, LEGO Creator 3 in 1, LEGO Chinese New Year, and LEGO Disney, among others.

LEGO’s Dedication to AFOLs

Over the past decade, LEGO has been meticulously crafting sets that cater specifically to the adult fans of LEGO, referred to as AFOLs. These sets, often limited edition releases or retired treasures, offer a diverse range of price points and can fetch up to ten times their original price in the secondary market. With a consistent influx of innovative sets, LEGO ensures that there is always something exciting for both new and long-standing fans.

AFOLs Display-worthy Sets

Among the ocean of LEGO sets, ten stand out for their aesthetic appeal and display-worthiness. The Tranquil Garden 10315, a serene representation of a Japanese style pavilion complete with a tea room and a stream adorned with lotus plants, is a sight to behold. Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night 21333, an artful reimagining of the iconic painting in LEGO form, stirs the heart of art enthusiasts. For the gamers, Aloy’s Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck 76989 offers a piece of the popular video game world. Comic book fans can bask in the glory of The Amazing Spider-Man 31209 set, and the Singapore 21057 set allows fans to appreciate the Singaporean skyline, a harmonious blend of colonial and modern architectural styles, from the comfort of their homes.

Elevating Home Decor with LEGO

The LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses (10328) home decor building set is a testament to LEGO’s dedication to adult fans. This buildable bouquet of artificial roses, including a mix of full bloom, blooming, and bud stages, is a part of the LEGO Botanical Collection designed specifically for adults. It’s a radiant example of LEGO’s commitment to providing adults with sets that extend beyond play and into the realm of sophisticated home decor.

Brickset, a comprehensive LEGO database with information on over 20,000 LEGO sets released over the past 74 years, is a valuable resource for LEGO enthusiasts worldwide. It offers an extensive archive for fans to explore and learn about the rich history and evolution of LEGO sets.