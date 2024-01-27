LEGO Unveils Star Wars Tantive IV Boarding Diorama Set for 25th Anniversary

LEGO is all set to mark the 25th anniversary of Star Wars with the release of a unique set, the Tantive IV Boarding Diorama (75387). Slated for release on March 1, this new Star Wars set features the iconic scene where Darth Vader invades the Tantive IV in his relentless pursuit of the stolen Death Star plans.

What's in the Box?

The Tantive IV Boarding Diorama is a 502-piece assembly that brings to life the legendary scene from the 1977 film. The set includes minifigures of Darth Vader, two Storm Troopers, two Rebel troopers, and Captain Antilles. Adding to the excitement, the set also includes a special anniversary figure of the Clone Trooper Fives, as revealed from the box art.

Engaging Play Features

Aside from the visually striking build, the set is designed with play features that allow for Rebel troopers to be knocked over, enhancing the interactive experience. Compared to the previously released Dark Trooper Attack set, the Tantive IV Boarding Diorama presents a larger build, promising more engaging gameplay.

Price and Release Details

Despite initial reports of a $50 price tag, LEGO has confirmed that the set will retail at $54.99. The release of this set will pave the way for other LEGO Star Wars kits scheduled for release in Spring and Summer 2024. The set celebrates the 25th anniversary of LEGO Star Wars, and this is evident in the special branding on the box art.