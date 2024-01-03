en English
Arts & Entertainment

LEGO Unveils Marvel Studios BrickHeadz Sets: Iron Spider and Potted Groot

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
LEGO, the world-renowned toy company, is set to launch new BrickHeadz sets, paying homage to the cherished characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga. The first of the two sets brings to life Spider-Man, in his Iron Spider Armor, a look that fans will recognize from ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ This 91-piece set forms a 3-inch tall figure, complete with mechanical arms, reflecting the iconic red and blue suit of the superhero.

Guardians of the Galaxy’s Potted Groot

The second set, themed around ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ captures the endearing image of Baby Groot in his potted form. This 113-piece set, slightly taller than the Iron Spider at 3.5 inches, includes Baby Groot nestled in a plant pot, which can be detached from the base for added playability.

Appeal to Fans and Collectors

Both BrickHeadz sets aim to captivate Marvel fans and collectors, offering a fun yet display-worthy depiction of their favorite characters. With a price tag of $9.99 each, the Iron Spider and Potted Groot sets are scheduled for release in February 2024. Product pages are already up on the LEGO Store, providing more details for eager fans.

Age Appropriateness

The Iron Spider set is suited for fans of Spider-Man aged 10 and up, while the Potted Groot set is designed to cater to fans of the original ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ film and the Disney+ TV series ‘I am Groot.’

Arts & Entertainment
