Arts & Entertainment

LEGO Star Wars Celebrates 25 Years with Exciting 2024 Lineup

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:37 pm EST
LEGO Star Wars Celebrates 25 Years with Exciting 2024 Lineup

In commemoration of its 25th anniversary, the LEGO Star Wars series is poised to unveil an array of new sets throughout 2024. The year has already kicked off with a modest selection in the January wave, setting the stage for a more comprehensive array of offerings in the coming months.

Spring Release: A Symphony of Sets

March is slated to witness the launch of five distinct sets, comprising of display-worthy midi-scale sets and a buildable R2-D2. These sets are designed to not only engage builders but also serve as captivating pieces of art in their own right.

May the 4th: A Nod to Nostalgia

May, famed for its ‘May the 4th’ Star Wars celebrations, will see the release of six sets. Among these is the first Ultimate Collectors Series (UCS) Tie Interceptor in over two decades, a testament to LEGO’s commitment to reviving classic Star Wars iconography. The lineup also features other display kits and playsets, catering to both collectors and young Star Wars enthusiasts.

June: Celebrating The Mandalorian

The month of June will introduce five more sets, with two of them based on the popular Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian. The remaining sets focus on affordable options, including the series’ first Mech set and a Microfighter, expanding the accessibility of the LEGO Star Wars universe.

August and Beyond: Building Anticipation

While the full details of the August lineup remain shrouded in mystery, there’s buzz about set numbers and potential pricing. Further details are expected to be unveiled later in spring, heightening the anticipation. The summer wave is particularly awaited due to the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace, a pivotal moment in Star Wars history.

As the year proceeds into fall, LEGO enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the release of a UCS version of Jabba’s Sail Barge. This expectation is based on a survey conducted by LEGO Group, though an official confirmation is pending. The set, if it comes to fruition, is estimated to comprise around 6,500 pieces and bear a $600 price tag, making it a crowning achievement for any LEGO Star Wars collector.

Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

