LEGO Marks 25 Years of Star Wars Partnership with Exciting New Sets

LEGO is set to commemorate the 25th year of its partnership with the Star Wars universe, unveiling a range of new sets that promise to excite fans and collectors alike. The collection, which launches on March 1, will include models such as the Millennium Falcon, Invisible Hand, Tantive IV, and a replica of the famous R2-D2 droid. Alongside its Star Wars offerings, LEGO is also expanding its automotive range with plastic recreations of iconic vehicles from BMW, McLaren, and Mercedes-AMG.

A Celebration of a Long-Standing Partnership

The new LEGO Star Wars collection is a tribute to the enduring partnership between LEGO and Lucasfilm, one that has spanned a quarter of a century. The sets are adorned with a special 25th-anniversary logo, marking them as unique collectibles. Fans can also look forward to a year-long celebration, including the Star Wars 25-Second Film Festival and the release of an updated edition of DK’s LEGO Star Wars Visual Dictionary. Additionally, a life-sized Star Wars LEGO R2-D2 build, assembled from 27,797 LEGO elements, will be unveiled as part of the festivities.

For the Love of Cars

Not just catering to Star Wars enthusiasts, LEGO is also targeting automotive fans with its new releases. The Speed Champions collection will feature the 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car and a set featuring the BMW M4 GT3 and BMW M Hybrid V8. In the Technic range, two versions of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance will be launched, one designed for adults with intricate details, and a simpler pullback version for kids. The Icons collection will welcome the addition of a McLaren MP4/4 and a figure of legendary F1 driver Ayrton Senna.

Ready for Pre-Order

All sets, including the 25th-anniversary Star Wars collection, are available for pre-order ahead of the official release on March 1. Prices range from $26.99 for the simpler models to $219.99 for the more complex sets, offering a range of options to suit various budgets and levels of building expertise. The upcoming releases are a testament to LEGO's continued commitment to delivering engaging and high-quality building experiences for fans of all ages.