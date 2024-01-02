en English
Arts & Entertainment

LEGO Kicks Off 2024 with New Sets: From X-Men ’97 to Polaroid Camera

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:09 pm EST
LEGO Kicks Off 2024 with New Sets: From X-Men ’97 to Polaroid Camera

As we step into 2024, LEGO continues its tradition of monthly releases, launching a plethora of new sets in January, capturing the essence of various universes and themes. Among the standouts is a set tied to the forthcoming X-Men ’97 TV series, a set that, despite its high price for 359 pieces, holds a robust allure for ardent fans. The Danish toymaker also continues its popular flower sets, with the latest addition being a perfect Valentine’s Day gift, without the need for watering.

LEGO Galore: From Pac-Man to Dune

The LEGO Pac-Man Arcade set, previously exclusive to the LEGO Store, now graces Amazon’s virtual shelves. This set features a unique mechanism that mimics the game’s action, bringing nostalgia to fans of the classic arcade game. Adding to the diversity, the Dune universe is embodied in the LEGO Dune Ornithopter set. This set includes eight minifigures, aligning with the anticipation for the upcoming release of Dune: Part Two.

Collectibles and Marvel Enthusiasts

For the collectors, Series 25 of the LEGO minifigures introduces 12 new characters. In addition, LEGO expands its displayable masks/helmets series with Spider-Man’s mask, ensuring Marvel enthusiasts are not left behind. There’s also a buildable set featuring Rocket and Baby Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy, furthering the appeal for fans of the Marvel universe.

Nostalgic Tribute: Polaroid OneStep SX-70 Camera

Rounding off the new releases is a nostalgic LEGO set of the Polaroid OneStep SX-70 camera, complete with a film pack and illustrated photos. This set pays a fitting tribute to Polaroid inventor Edwin H. Land, and is a beautiful blend of creativity and nostalgia that LEGO is renowned for.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

