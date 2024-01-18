Legendary Filipino Cinematographer Romy V. Vitug Dies at 86

The world of cinema mourns the loss of an icon as Romy V. Vitug, an artistic pillar of the Philippine film industry, passed away at the ripe age of 86. The news of his departure was shared by his daughter, Dana Vitug Taylor, on a social media post dated January 18, 2024. She commemorated her father as the 'Legendary Cinematographer in the Philippines world of cinema' and their 'Dearly Beloved Tatay.'

A Life Behind the Camera

Vitug's illustrious career began in 1969 and his filmography boasts notable projects such as 'Hello Soldier' and 'Haplos'. His contribution to Philippine cinema was recognized with several accolades, including the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the Cinemanila International Film Festival and the esteemed Natatanging Gawad Urian in June 2016. His unmatched talent and dedication to his craft made him a respected figure in the industry.

A Beacon of Encouragement

Amongst the outpouring of condolences, fellow cinematographer Luke Miraflor shared a poignant memory of Vitug. He recounted a personal interaction during an interview for the Filipino Society of Cinematographers when Vitug encouraged him not to halt his career pursuit in spite of his apprehensions and the scarcity of projects at that time. Vitug's words of encouragement left a lasting impression on Miraflor, who expressed his gratitude and bid the legend a peaceful rest.

A Farewell, Not Goodbye

While the cause of Vitug's death remains undisclosed, his daughter requested prayers for her family during this challenging time. Her tribute carried a message of hope, suggesting that this adieu is temporary, until they meet again. The details regarding the wake remain undisclosed at this time, leaving fans and colleagues in anticipation of an opportunity to pay their last respects to the legendary cinematographer.