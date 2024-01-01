Legacy of Vanderpump’s PUMP Restaurant Continues with Preserved Olive Trees

Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump’s marquee establishment, the PUMP restaurant, has recently undergone a significant transition. Known for its prominent role on the show ‘Vanderpump Rules’, the original PUMP restaurant has moved to a new location. However, a piece of its soul remains at the old site, as the iconic olive trees from the restaurant’s famed outdoor patio have been preserved.

New Owners Preserve Legacy

The new owners of the space, which will soon house the Roosterfish bar, insisted on keeping the olive trees. They were a crucial part of the sale agreement, with the new proprietors believing in the trees’ ability to bring prosperity and good fortune. Mario Vollera, one of the new owners, appreciated not only the aesthetic contribution of the trees to the ambiance but their symbolic significance as well.

A Farewell to the Original PUMP

News of PUMP’s closure first circulated in May, sending ripples across its vast fanbase and the local community. The restaurant and the cast of the TV show ‘Vanderpump Rules’ bid farewell in a heartfelt closing event in July. While the original PUMP may have closed its doors, its spirit lives on in its new location and in the olive trees that continue to flourish at the old site.

PUMP’s New Chapter

While PUMP has closed, it has not vanished entirely. The restaurant has simply embarked on a new chapter, relocating to a site next to TomTom. This restaurant is another venture of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast members Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval. Patrons and fans of the reality show can still enjoy the PUMP experience at its new location and revisit its legacy through the olive trees at Roosterfish bar.

With the turn of the year, the Roosterfish bar is set to open its doors to the public. Those who have cherished memories associated with the PUMP restaurant and its olive trees can visit the new establishment to relive those moments and create new ones.