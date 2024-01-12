Legacy: Civil Rights at 60′ Art Exhibit: A Tribute to Decades of Racial Justice Protests

Marking the 60th anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities has unveiled an evocative juried art exhibit: ‘Legacy: Civil Rights at 60.’ The showcase features the works of 27 local artists, each offering a unique lens into the District’s role in supporting racial justice movements over the past six decades.

A Multifaceted Exhibition

The exhibition is not a mere historical recount but an exploration of diverse social justice themes. It brings to light the District’s struggle for statehood, the impact of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign, the fight for transgender rights, the Free Gaza movement, and the Black Lives Matter movement. Curator Michelle May-Curry has seamlessly woven these threads together, underscoring the intersectionality of black struggles with other political causes.

A Journey through Art and History

The 78-work exhibit is divided into four distinct sections. The first features painted portraits of notable civil rights figures, while the second presents photographs of poignant protests. The third section houses cultural artifacts, such as political buttons, that have marked significant moments in the fight for justice. An American flag with 52 stars, symbolizing the desired statehood for D.C. and Puerto Rico, is a thought-provoking centerpiece. The final section focuses on gender and sexual identity, advocating for their recognition in civil rights legislation.

Highlighting Key Protests

Historical protests like calls for a national Martin Luther King Day, the Jericho march, the March for Science, and various rallies for jobs, against war, and for environmental rights, find a place in the exhibition. Civil rights activist Terrence Roberts, a member of the Little Rock Nine, shared his harrowing experiences during desegregation. Local artist Darlene Taylor’s textile collages, inspired by her childhood and the women in her family, add a deeply personal touch to the exhibit.

Call to Action

The exhibit is more than a retrospective—it’s a call to action. It comments on pressing issues such as environmental rights and gentrification, urging viewers to engage with these topics actively. The ‘Legacy: Civil Rights at 60’ exhibit opens a planned series of annual social justice exhibits and will be available for public viewing on weekdays until March 1.