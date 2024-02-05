Lee Young Ae in Talks to Host New KBS Talk Show: A New Chapter in Her Career

South Korean actress Lee Young Ae, acclaimed for her dynamic performances, is reportedly in preliminary discussions to host an upcoming talk show on KBS. The news has sparked excitement among fans and industry insiders alike, as it heralds a potential new chapter in Lee's versatile career.

Preliminary Discussions with KBS

While the media has been buzzing with reports, KBS has released a statement clarifying that the talks are still in the planning stages. The network has emphasized that nothing has been confirmed yet. Contrary to some initial speculations, the show is not intended as a sequel to the popular music talk show 'The Seasons: Lee Hyori's Red Carpet.'

Lee Young Ae's Career Highlights

Lee Young Ae is particularly known for her role in the historical drama 'Dae Jang Geum.' Her recent return to television with the 2023 tvN drama 'Maestra' has been widely appreciated. She is also preparing for her upcoming drama 'Uinyeo Dae Jang Geum,' where she will revisit her famous character.

A New Venture for Lee

The potential talk show signifies a new venture for Lee Young Ae, demonstrating her ability to engage audiences across various genres. It is rumored that the show will feature celebrities from different fields, with MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani being speculated as the first guest. This new role as a fixed MC marks a significant shift for Lee, who has previously charmed audiences with her calm and intellectual presence in dramas.

The prospect of Lee Young Ae gracing the talk show realm adds an extra layer of anticipation to her already dynamic career. Her fans are eagerly waiting to see how she transitions from acting to hosting, further highlighting her versatility and appeal across different entertainment sectors.