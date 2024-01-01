en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lee Jae Won Clinches First Award at 2023 KBS Drama Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Lee Jae Won Clinches First Award at 2023 KBS Drama Awards

South Korean actor Lee Jae Won has been recognized for his exceptional performance in ‘No Path Back,’ securing the ‘Drama Special TV Cinema Award’ at the 2023 KBS Drama Awards. This is his first award since stepping into the acting realm in 2008, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Heartfelt Acceptance Speech Steals the Show

Lee’s acceptance speech was a standout moment of the ceremony. The actor took five minutes to express his heartfelt gratitude towards a long list of people who have been instrumental in his journey. His parents received his first thanks for their unwavering support, followed by his in-laws who have been a significant help, particularly his mother-in-law. She was acknowledged for caring for his children while he was engrossed in shooting for ‘No Path Back’.

Appreciation for Family and Colleagues

Lee’s gratitude extended to his brother and sister-in-law, who provided financial support when necessary, showcasing a familial bond transcending blood ties. His gratitude also reached out to the directors who have cast him in their projects, as well as those who may consider him for future roles. His speech, filled with genuine thanks, resonated with his co-stars, who responded with bouts of laughter, making it a favorite moment among viewers.

Lee Jae Won: A Rising Star in Korean Drama

Lee Jae Won’s recent win solidifies his standing as a rising star in the Korean drama industry. Currently known for his role in the Netflix K-Drama ‘Welcome To Samdal-Ri’, this award is a testament to his growing influence and talent in the realm of acting. As he continues to portray compelling characters and deliver captivating performances, the future looks promising for this dedicated actor.

Arts & Entertainment South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

