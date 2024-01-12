Lee Herrick, California’s 10th Poet Laureate, to Grace Santa Maria Library with Poetry Reading

Mark your calendars as California’s 10th Poet Laureate, Lee Herrick, is all set to grace the Santa Maria Public Library with his evocative verses. The event, scheduled to occur on January 14 at 2 p.m. in Shepard Hall, promises an enriching afternoon of poetry and music. This gathering is a testament to the city’s commitment to cultivating a vibrant arts scene and celebrates the power of words and community.

Collaboration for Community Enrichment

This poetry reading event is a collaborative effort between the City of Santa Maria Public Library, the Santa Maria Arts Council, and PLAY, Inc. It’s a significant step in fostering educational partnerships within the community and promoting lifelong learning, staying true to the Library’s mission. Moreover, the event is open to the public free of charge, making it accessible to all poetry and literature enthusiasts.

A Celebration of Lee Herrick’s Work

Herrick is celebrated for his three poetry collections: ‘Scar and Flower’, ‘Gardening Secrets of the Dead’, and ‘This Many Miles from Desire’. His words resonate with readers, offering them a unique blend of introspection, observation, and emotion. Herrick has also co-edited ‘The World I Leave You: Asian-American Poets on Faith and Spirit’, an anthology that reflects on faith and spirituality from the Asian-American perspective. Besides his literary pursuits, Herrick is an academic, teaching at Fresno City College and the MFA program at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe.

Music and Poetry: A Harmonious Blend

The event will also feature acoustic guitar music by Terry Sanville, which is sure to set a soothing backdrop for Herrick’s profound recitations. The combination of poetry and music guarantees an afternoon of cultural and intellectual stimulation. For further details about this enriching event, interested parties can contact the Library at 805-925-0994, ext 8562.

Join us at the Santa Maria Public Library, located at 421 South McClelland St., to celebrate the interplay of words and emotions as Lee Herrick takes us on a lyrical journey.