Arts & Entertainment

Lebanon Seeks UNESCO Recognition for Tele Liban’s Historical Archives

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:03 pm EST
Lebanon Seeks UNESCO Recognition for Tele Liban’s Historical Archives

In a bid to safeguard the chronicles of its cultural and political history, Lebanon is making strides to secure UNESCO recognition for its treasure trove of historical archives. The country’s Information Minister Ziad Makary announced a forthcoming application to include the archives of Tele Liban, the state-established broadcaster, in the UNESCO Memory of the World Register. This prestigious register is a global initiative dedicated to the preservation of invaluable documentary heritage.

The Legacy of Tele Liban

With a rich history trailing back to the 1940s, Tele Liban boasts the oldest audiovisual archive in the Arab region. Housing over 50,000 hours of recordings, it is a testament to the nation’s journey through times of peace and conflict, including the tumultuous civil war between 1975 and 1990. Its archives feature a diverse collection of historical footage from World War II, interviews, news programs, and music concerts.

Notably, these archives encapsulate performances by iconic figures such as Umm Kalthoum and Dalida, which have resonated with Lebanese households for decades. It is this expansive and diverse content that Lebanon aims to immortalize on the world stage through UNESCO recognition.

Preserving Media Heritage Amidst Challenges

Efforts to modernize and digitize Tele Liban’s archive have been underway since 2010, a critical yet challenging initiative given the country’s current economic crisis. Despite these financial hurdles, the country remains committed to preserving and enhancing access to these archives, reflecting the nation’s resilience.

A Step towards Global Recognition

If accepted to the Memory of the World Register, the archives of Tele Liban would join other significant Lebanese entries, such as ancient commemorative stelae and the Phoenician alphabet. This recognition would not only symbolize the global importance of Lebanon’s media heritage but also its impact on the collective memory and culture of the Arab region.

The submission to UNESCO also proposes to include the archives of Lebanon’s public radio and the National News Agency, further strengthening the country’s bid for global recognition of its rich media heritage. The move emphasizes the nation’s dedication to preserving its vibrant history and cultural impact, firmly placing Lebanon’s media legacy on the global map.

Arts & Entertainment History Lebanon
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

