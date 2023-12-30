en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lebanon Makes Historic Bid for UNESCO Recognition of Tele Liban Archives

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:24 pm EST
Lebanon, the land of cedars, is turning a new leaf in its cultural history by bidding for UNESCO recognition for the extensive archives of its pioneering Arab broadcaster, Tele Liban. A rich tapestry of over 50,000 hours of recordings dating back to World War II and the 1940s, these archives capture pivotal moments in Lebanon’s cultural and political narrative. They stand as an unparalleled chronicle of the nation’s journey and its interactions with the world.

Preserving the Memory of Tele Liban

The proposal for this recognition was announced by Lebanon’s Information Minister, Ziad Makary. According to him, the intention is to have the full archives of Tele Liban added to UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register. This initiative by the UN cultural body is aimed at preventing the irreversible loss of invaluable documentary heritage around the globe. The Memory of the World Register currently houses a diverse array of significant documentary heritage, including the Phoenician alphabet, recognized as the prototype for all alphabets, another proud entry from Lebanon.

Tele Liban: A Pillar of Lebanese and Arab Culture

Established as the first television network at a state level in the Arab world, Tele Liban has been an integral part of the Lebanese cultural fabric. The archives house more than just Lebanon’s past; they are a testament to significant regional events and figures. Iconic performances by legendary singers like Egypt’s Umm Kalthoum and French diva Dalida are immortalized in these archives, underlining the broadcaster’s regional and international relevance.

A Challenge and A Triumph

The digitization of Tele Liban’s archives began in 2010, a process that has been fraught with financial challenges. These were further exacerbated by a four-year economic crisis that has gripped Lebanon. Despite these obstacles, the preservation initiative, which also includes the archives of public radio and the National News Agency, continues. If successful, the inclusion in the UNESCO register would symbolically place Lebanon’s media heritage on the global stage, an achievement that would underscore the nation’s resilience and commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.

Arts & Entertainment History Lebanon
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

