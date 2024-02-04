Leaves' Eyes Unveils New Music Video Ahead of 'Myths Of Fate' Album Release

Leaves' Eyes, the symphonic metal wizards known for their unique blend of Viking themes and symphonic metal, are gearing up for the release of their new studio album, titled Myths Of Fate. The album, set to be released on March 22nd through AFM Records, marks their 20th anniversary as a band and is a continuation of the narrative from their previous work, The Last Viking.

Unveiling New Music Video Ahead of Album Release

As a precursor to the album's release, the band has revealed a new music video for the song 'Who Wants To Live Forever'. This is the third of five planned music videos for the album, following the releases of 'Forged By Fire' and 'Realm Of Dark Waves'. These singles have not only served as a taste of what's to come but have also helped to solidify Leaves' Eyes' reputation in the symphonic metal genre.

'Myths Of Fate': A Blend of Metal with Folk, Gothic, and Classical Influences

The new album, 'Myths Of Fate', is their ninth studio album and is a testament to the band's signature blend of metal with folk, gothic, and classical influences. The album promises to be another powerful and epic contribution to the symphonic metal landscape. With visually stunning videos filmed in locations such as Iceland, Germany, and Poland, the album is expected to take listeners on an epic symphonic metal journey, celebrating two decades of success in the music industry.

Leaves' Eyes: A Pioneering Force in Symphonic Metal

Leaves' Eyes has been a pioneering force in the symphonic metal genre, with their unique sound creations and integration of Viking themes into their music. Their upcoming album, 'Myths Of Fate', not only marks a significant milestone in their career but also reaffirms their position in the genre and their contribution to the music industry.