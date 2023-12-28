Leaked Photo Surfaces from ‘Vettaiyan’ Sets, Rajinikanth Halts Shoot to Pay Homage to Vijayakanth

A much-anticipated photo from the sets of the forthcoming movie ‘Vettaiyan’ has set the fanbase abuzz, capturing two titans of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, in a moment of on-set camaraderie. The image, which has since gone viral, demonstrates them engrossed in a shoot in Nagercoil, reinforcing the hype around the movie.

Unexpected Halt in Production

However, the movie’s production encountered an unforeseen pause when veteran actor and politician Vijayakanth passed away. The demise prompted Rajinikanth, known for his deep-rooted connections in the industry, to immediately cease filming and return to Chennai to pay his respects. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the news of Rajinikanth’s departure, prompting fans to laud the superstar’s thoughtful gesture.

High Expectations for ‘Vettaiyan’

The movie ‘Vettaiyan,’ steered by director TJ Gnanavel, has been creating ripples across the Tamil cinema landscape, filming in various picturesque locales such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin before reaching Nagercoil. Following the resounding success of Gnanavel’s preceding film ‘Jai Bhim,’ expectations for ‘Vettaiyan’ have soared, further stoked by the film’s impressive ensemble cast.

Star-studded Cast Amplifies Anticipation

Adding fuel to the growing excitement, the cast of ‘Vettaiyan’ includes cinematic luminaries like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. This formidable line-up promises an unforgettable cinematic experience, amplifying the anticipation among movie-goers and setting the stage for a potential blockbuster.