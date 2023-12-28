en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Leaked Photo Surfaces from ‘Vettaiyan’ Sets, Rajinikanth Halts Shoot to Pay Homage to Vijayakanth

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:00 am EST
Leaked Photo Surfaces from ‘Vettaiyan’ Sets, Rajinikanth Halts Shoot to Pay Homage to Vijayakanth

A much-anticipated photo from the sets of the forthcoming movie ‘Vettaiyan’ has set the fanbase abuzz, capturing two titans of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil, in a moment of on-set camaraderie. The image, which has since gone viral, demonstrates them engrossed in a shoot in Nagercoil, reinforcing the hype around the movie.

Unexpected Halt in Production

However, the movie’s production encountered an unforeseen pause when veteran actor and politician Vijayakanth passed away. The demise prompted Rajinikanth, known for his deep-rooted connections in the industry, to immediately cease filming and return to Chennai to pay his respects. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed the news of Rajinikanth’s departure, prompting fans to laud the superstar’s thoughtful gesture.

High Expectations for ‘Vettaiyan’

The movie ‘Vettaiyan,’ steered by director TJ Gnanavel, has been creating ripples across the Tamil cinema landscape, filming in various picturesque locales such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin before reaching Nagercoil. Following the resounding success of Gnanavel’s preceding film ‘Jai Bhim,’ expectations for ‘Vettaiyan’ have soared, further stoked by the film’s impressive ensemble cast.

Star-studded Cast Amplifies Anticipation

Adding fuel to the growing excitement, the cast of ‘Vettaiyan’ includes cinematic luminaries like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. This formidable line-up promises an unforgettable cinematic experience, amplifying the anticipation among movie-goers and setting the stage for a potential blockbuster.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023: A Year of Crisis, Catharsis, and Revealing Narratives in Culture

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Cinema 2023: A Year of Compelling Performances

By BNN Correspondents

Petition to Remove Trump's Star from Hollywood Walk of Fame Gathers Pace

By Bijay Laxmi

Somizi Mhlongo's Early Travels and Career Shaped by 'Sarafina'

By BNN Correspondents

Somizi Mhlongo Honors Legacy of Broadway Trailblazer Dr. Mbongeni Ngem ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 14 mins
Somizi Mhlongo Honors Legacy of Broadway Trailblazer Dr. Mbongeni Ngem ...
heart comment 0
Real-Money Gaming in India: A Sector at Crossroads

By Salman Khan

Real-Money Gaming in India: A Sector at Crossroads
‘NAPOLEON’ Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office, Matching Production Budget

By Bijay Laxmi

'NAPOLEON' Surpasses $200 Million at Global Box Office, Matching Production Budget
Shia LaBeouf: Embracing Fatherhood Amid Legal Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Shia LaBeouf: Embracing Fatherhood Amid Legal Challenges
Glen Powell Leads in ‘Twisters’: A Fresh Chapter in the ‘Twister’ Universe

By Bijay Laxmi

Glen Powell Leads in 'Twisters': A Fresh Chapter in the 'Twister' Universe
Latest Headlines
World News
The Psychological Toll of Terminal Diagnosis and the Joy of Everyday Life
33 seconds
The Psychological Toll of Terminal Diagnosis and the Joy of Everyday Life
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
1 min
Mississippi Retests Medical Marijuana Products for Pesticides and Mycotoxins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
4 mins
Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
5 mins
Empowering Prisoners: KP Government Takes Historic Step to Open Bank Accounts for Inmates
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
6 mins
D'Esposito Criticizes Biden's Border Policy: Immigration a Nationwide Concern
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
8 mins
Argentine President Javier Milei Introduces Sweeping State Reform Bill
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
9 mins
ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
9 mins
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Unpacks Ukraine's Fight Against Russia
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
9 mins
Mater Dei Hospital Changes Labor Induction Admission Rules: A Step Towards International Standards?
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
5 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
6 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
6 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app