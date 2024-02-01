Leah McKendrick Breaks New Ground with 'Scrambled'

Leah McKendrick, the multifaceted San Francisco artist, has taken her first step into the director's chair with her film, "Scrambled", set to hit the big screen on February 2nd. This comedy-drama, in which she both stars and has penned the script, is a reflection of her own life, narrating the story of a single Los Angeles jewelry designer who makes the decision to freeze her eggs.

A Personal Tale, Universally Resonant

"Scrambled" is not only deeply embedded in McKendrick's personal journey, but the film also shines a spotlight on the seldom-discussed topic of women's fertility in Hollywood. Having herself chosen to freeze her eggs at the age of 34, McKendrick brings an authentic and relatable voice to the narrative. This personal connection, coupled with the universal resonance of the subject matter, has led to a warm reception at its premiere at the South by Southwest festival.

The Impostor Syndrome

However, despite the positive response, McKendrick has grappled with accepting the praise. Her difficulty in acknowledging the acclaim stems from what she identifies as impostor syndrome. This psychological pattern, which involves doubting one's accomplishments and fearing being exposed as a "fraud", is a common struggle for many in the creative industry.

From Pop Singer to Filmmaker

McKendrick's journey in the entertainment industry has been marked by a multitude of roles. Before her success in film, she aspired to be a pop singer, a dream she pursued while studying at Chapman University and performing in Hollywood. Her career has since evolved, and today, she is known for her work in acting, writing, and creating web series. She has been recognized for her contributions to other projects like "M.F.A." and "Destroy the Alpha Gammas."

Forging Ahead

Not one to rest on her laurels, McKendrick is currently involved in writing projects for established film franchises. These include a sequel to "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and a reboot of "Troop Beverly Hills." As she continues to break new ground, McKendrick is sure to bring her unique perspective and authentic voice to each project she undertakes.