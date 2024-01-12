en English
Arts & Entertainment

Leah Halili Set to Unveil New Single ‘Change’, Marking Her Solo Debut

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
Leah Halili, the esteemed member of The Ransom Collective, is on the verge of unveiling her latest musical offering – a single titled ‘Change’. This electronic-tinged pop track is set to grace all digital music platforms on January 13, manifesting Halili’s exploration into the inevitable transitions of adulthood.

A Tribute to Transitions

‘Change’ is more than a mere song; it’s a tribute to life’s transience and the profundity of experiences it brings. It encapsulates the belief in the enduring truths that persist amidst trials, pain, and change itself. The track encourages listeners to focus on the enveloping positivity and hope, even in the face of adversity.

A New Sound Canvas

The single was meticulously crafted under the production prowess of Nick Lazaro. It presents a unique soundscape that blends ambient, soft tones, echoey vocals, and an electric, dancey vibe. All the while, it maintains the pop element that is quintessentially Halili, offering her fans a different yet familiar auditory experience.

Debuting as a Solo Artist

On the eve of the release, Halili is set to perform ‘Change’ for the first time at Jess and Pat’s in Quezon City. This marks her debut as a solo artist, a significant milestone in her musical journey. The event, aptly titled ‘Change: Launch Party’, will feature guest appearances from Leanne and Naara and Halili’s bandmates from The Ransom Collective, Lili and Muri. The evening will be hosted by Jermaine Choa Peck, ensuring an unforgettable night of music and celebrations. Tickets for the launch party can be procured at the venue.

Arts & Entertainment Music Philippines
