Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce: A ‘Miss Saigon’ Reunion

Acclaimed actress and singer Lea Salonga, renowned for her role as Kim in the original West End and Broadway productions of ‘Miss Saigon‘, experienced a poignant moment of nostalgia as she reunited with her former co-star Jonathan Pryce in London. This reunion transpired during Salonga’s captivating performance in the West End run of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Old Friends‘. Pryce, who brilliantly portrayed the character of the Engineer in ‘Miss Saigon’, paid homage to Salonga by attending her recent show.

A Touching Reunion

Salonga commemorated this exhilarating reunion by sharing a photo with Pryce on Instagram, eloquently expressing her gratitude for his supportive presence. The post sparked a wave of excitement and nostalgia among the fans and fellow artists. Renowned journalist Gretchen Fullido and drag performer Manila Luzon were among those expressing their enthusiasm over the reunion in the comments.

‘Miss Saigon’ – A Landmark Production

The musical ‘Miss Saigon’, the platform where Salonga and Pryce first collaborated, is a revolutionary production by Boublil & Schönberg. This epic narrative unfurls the poignant love story between a Vietnamese orphan and an American GI during the turbulent times of the Vietnam War. Salonga’s portrayal of Kim and Pryce’s depiction of the Engineer have been etched in the annals of musical theatre history.

Jonathan Pryce – A Versatile Performer

Pryce, known for his extensive and diverse work in various film, TV, and theatre roles, is also recognized by contemporary audiences for his compelling portrayal of Prince Philip in the popular Netflix series ‘The Crown‘. His attendance at Salonga’s performance was a testament to their enduring professional camaraderie.

‘Miss Saigon’ Returns to the Philippines

Fans of the iconic musical would be thrilled to know that ‘Miss Saigon’ is set to make a grand return to the Philippine stage in March 2024. The anticipation is palpable, even though the cast for this much-awaited revival has not yet been announced.