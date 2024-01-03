en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce: A ‘Miss Saigon’ Reunion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:37 am EST
Lea Salonga and Jonathan Pryce: A ‘Miss Saigon’ Reunion

Acclaimed actress and singer Lea Salonga, renowned for her role as Kim in the original West End and Broadway productions of ‘Miss Saigon‘, experienced a poignant moment of nostalgia as she reunited with her former co-star Jonathan Pryce in London. This reunion transpired during Salonga’s captivating performance in the West End run of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Old Friends‘. Pryce, who brilliantly portrayed the character of the Engineer in ‘Miss Saigon’, paid homage to Salonga by attending her recent show.

A Touching Reunion

Salonga commemorated this exhilarating reunion by sharing a photo with Pryce on Instagram, eloquently expressing her gratitude for his supportive presence. The post sparked a wave of excitement and nostalgia among the fans and fellow artists. Renowned journalist Gretchen Fullido and drag performer Manila Luzon were among those expressing their enthusiasm over the reunion in the comments.

‘Miss Saigon’ – A Landmark Production

The musical ‘Miss Saigon’, the platform where Salonga and Pryce first collaborated, is a revolutionary production by Boublil & Schönberg. This epic narrative unfurls the poignant love story between a Vietnamese orphan and an American GI during the turbulent times of the Vietnam War. Salonga’s portrayal of Kim and Pryce’s depiction of the Engineer have been etched in the annals of musical theatre history.

Jonathan Pryce – A Versatile Performer

Pryce, known for his extensive and diverse work in various film, TV, and theatre roles, is also recognized by contemporary audiences for his compelling portrayal of Prince Philip in the popular Netflix series ‘The Crown‘. His attendance at Salonga’s performance was a testament to their enduring professional camaraderie.

‘Miss Saigon’ Returns to the Philippines

Fans of the iconic musical would be thrilled to know that ‘Miss Saigon’ is set to make a grand return to the Philippine stage in March 2024. The anticipation is palpable, even though the cast for this much-awaited revival has not yet been announced.

0
Arts & Entertainment Philippines United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

