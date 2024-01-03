en English
Arts & Entertainment

LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin: A New Challenge in Songwriting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
LE SSERAFIM's Yunjin: A New Challenge in Songwriting

LE SSERAFIM’s Yunjin, acknowledged for her songwriting prowess, is preparing to unveil her next solo release. Feeling somewhat uninspired recently, a detour to the East Coast, specifically New York, promises to infuse her with fresh creative energy. A conversation with HYBE founder, Bang Si Hyuk, stimulated her to find inspiration in her current state of mind, rather than dwelling on past experiences.

Embracing a New Challenge

Yunjin has decided to take on a new challenge in her musical journey: writing raps. Drawing inspiration from the lyrical style and cadence of American singer-songwriter SZA, Yunjin is venturing into unexplored territory. This new direction is a testament to her passion for music and her unremitting pursuit of artistic growth.

A Major Contributor to LE SSERAFIM

Since her debut with LE SSERAFIM in May 2022, Yunjin has been a vital contributor to the group’s music. In addition to her group activities, she has composed and released four solo songs, standing out amidst mainstream releases. Her songwriting process typically involves recording her ideas on her iPhone’s Voice Memo app before collaborating with her team of producers at HYBE.

Nurturing Talent at Source Music

Source Music, Yunjin’s company, recruited her with a vision to nurture her songwriting talent, recognizing her potential as both an artist and an idol. They continue to support her as she explores new creative arenas, balancing her idol activities with her personal artistic endeavors. As Yunjin embarks on this new songwriting challenge, the music world waits with bated breath for what she will deliver next.

Arts & Entertainment Music South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

