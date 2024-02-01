Lawrence University Professor Estelí Gomez Nominated for Two Grammy Awards with Ensemble Roomful of Teeth

Two Grammy nominations for the esteemed vocal ensemble, Roomful of Teeth, have heightened the excitement in the corridors of Lawrence University, thanks to the significant contributions of one of their professors, Estelí Gomez. The ensemble, known for its innovative and eclectic vocal compositions, has been nominated in the Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance category for their album "Rough Magic" as well as in the Best Contemporary Classical Composition category for their recording of "Psychedelics". The 66th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, scheduled for Sunday in Los Angeles, will reveal if these nominations translate into victories.

Roomful of Teeth's Tryst with Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards are no foreign territory for Roomful of Teeth. In fact, the ensemble boasts an impressive record, having won in 2014 for their debut album, and receiving nominations in two categories that same year. They were also nominated in 2016, demonstrating a consistent presence in the prestigious awards.

Estelí Gomez: A Professor with a Grammy Touch

Estelí Gomez, a professor at Lawrence University, is a key figure in the ensemble's success. Her unique vocal abilities and teaching prowess have undoubtedly played a role in the ensemble's recognition. While the Grammy nominations have brought her into the limelight once again, Gomez remains committed to her role as an educator. She strives to integrate her performing experience into her teaching, ensuring her students benefit from her real-world experiences.

The Anticipation Builds

As the Grammy Awards ceremony draws near, there's a palpable buzz of anticipation at Lawrence University. Gomez's students are particularly enthusiastic, expressing their excitement and support for their beloved professor. The nominations serve as a testament to Gomez's talent, hard work, and dedication to her craft. As the music world awaits the announcement of the winners, Gomez and Roomful of Teeth hope to add another Grammy to their collection. The eyes of Lawrence University - and the world - will be watching.