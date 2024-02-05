Law & Order: SVU Celebrates 25 Years with Fan-Focused Marathon

As the iconic television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) gears up for its monumental 25th season, Entertainment Weekly (EW) honors the occasion by gracing its latest cover with seasoned actors Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T. Portraying the characters of detectives Olivia Benson and Fin Tutuola, the duo has cemented their legacy in the annals of television history due to their profound on-screen chemistry and off-screen camaraderie.

Celebrating 25 Years of Television History

In a bid to commemorate this significant milestone, EW is orchestrating a marathon of the most memorable Benson and Tutuola episodes. The twist, however, lies in the hands of the fans. In a unique initiative, viewers are invited to vote for their favorite episodes from a curated list. The episodes receiving the highest votes will be broadcast during a special marathon on the USA network, allowing fans to relive their favorite moments from the series.

A Tribute to Long-Standing Partnerships

Ice-T is currently the longest-serving male actor on a primetime TV series, while Mariska Hargitay holds the distinction of being the longest-serving actor overall on a primetime series. Their reflections on the 25-year journey of Law & Order: SVU, shared in an interview with EW, shed light on the show's enduring success and their pivotal roles in it.

Engaging Fans in the Celebration

This fan-focused initiative not only provides an opportunity to engage with the show but also allows viewers to play a part in celebrating its legacy.