'Law & Order' Series Return Triumphantly, 'Organized Crime' Faces Uncertain Future

After an 11-year hiatus, NBC's 'Law & Order' series has made a triumphant return, dominating Thursday night television. 'Classic Law & Order' and 'Special Victims Unit (SVU)' have drawn a substantial audience, with 5.1 million and 5.5 million viewers respectively, indicating a powerful resurgence of the franchise. However, not all series within the lineup shared this success, with 'Organized Crime' experiencing a noticeable slackening in viewership.

Advertisment

Law & Order's Successful Return

The return of 'Classic Law & Order' at 8 pm was marked by an episode tackling the sensitive issue of Palestinian-Jewish relations in New York. With a viewership of 5.1 million, the series has undeniably captured the attention of a significant audience. This strong return, after over a decade, has been further bolstered by NBC's commitment to a 23rd season, illustrating confidence in the series' continued success.

SVU Celebrates 25th Anniversary with High Viewership

Advertisment

'SVU' followed 'Classic Law & Order' at 9 pm, continuing the trend of high viewership. The episode, marking the 25th anniversary of the series, attracted an impressive 5.5 million viewers. The return of Kelli Giddish as Det. Amanda Rollins in this first part of a two-part episode has sparked speculation whether her reappearance has played a role in the high viewership numbers. The suspenseful cliffhanger ending no doubt left viewers eagerly awaiting the next installment.

Organized Crime's Uncertain Future

Contrasting the success of the other two series, 'Organized Crime' witnessed a dip in viewership, starting with 4 million at 10 pm, and falling to 3.6 million by 10:30 pm. As of now, NBC has only committed to a half-season for 'Organized Crime', casting a cloud of uncertainty over its future. The decline in viewership could potentially lead to its cancellation, despite sharing the spotlight with the other successful 'Law & Order' series.

Overall, NBC emerged victorious for the night, thanks in part to competing networks airing reruns. However, this advantage may not hold as other networks resume their regular programming. Regardless, the return of 'Classic Law & Order' and 'SVU' have clearly re-established the franchise's stronghold in primetime television, while the fate of 'Organized Crime' hangs in the balance.