Lavelle Daley's 'Honest' Tops iTunes Chart: A Beautiful Melody Inspired by Love for Non-Verbal Autistic Son

In a testament to the power of love and music, Lavelle Daley, a former Britain's Got Talent contestant with The Miss Treats, has soared to the top of the iTunes R&B/Soul chart with 'Honest', her second solo single. The song showcases not only Daley's vocal prowess but also the radiant presence of her five-year-old son, Jaleel, who has non-verbal autism.

'Honest': A Family Affair

The music video for 'Honest' was filmed at Sheffield City Hall and featured Jaleel, whose enthusiasm for music is both palpable and infectious. Despite his condition, Jaleel's love for music is undeniable, and his genuine excitement to be on stage with a live band added a layer of authenticity and emotion to the performance. Recognizing his profound influence on her work, Daley even credited Jaleel as one of the songwriters for 'Honest'.

Shining a Light on Autism

Beyond her music, Daley is leveraging her growing fame to raise awareness about autism. She has thrown her support behind Sparkle Sheffield, a charity dedicated to assisting children with Autism Spectrum Conditions. A fundraising event was organized at the launch party for 'Honest', with proceeds going to the charity. Daley's commitment to the cause is deeply personal, driven by her desire to ensure that children like Jaleel receive the support they need.

A Balancing Act: Motherhood and Music

Daley acknowledges the difficulties of juggling motherhood with a music career. She credits Jaleel's father, who takes care of him for half of the week, for enabling her to continue pursuing her passion. Her current project, 'Dear Diary', is described as a series of musical diary entries. Among these is 'Jaleel's Lullaby', a song that encapsulates Daley's love and admiration for her son's resilience and growth.

Daley's journey is a testament to the transformative power of love, resilience, and music. Her son, whom she describes as placid, smart, happy, and loving, is her greatest inspiration. For Daley, Jaleel is a source of light, a reason for pride, and the driving force behind her success.