Laurie Kilmartin Set to Perform in Lafayette; Baton Rouge Offers Array of Entertainment Options

Emmy-nominated and WGA Award-winning writer Laurie Kilmartin, known for her stellar work on 'Conan', is set to tickle the funny bones at the Acadiana Center for the Arts' James Devin Moncus Theater in Lafayette. The comedy show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 25. Tickets are up for grabs at a reasonable price of $20 each, available for purchase on the Acadiana Center for the Arts website.

Lafayette's Laughter Session

Laurie Kilmartin's performance in Lafayette promises to be a night filled with laughter and joy. Her sharp wit and unique humor have earned her accolades in the comedy world, making this event a much-anticipated one for comedy enthusiasts in the vicinity.

More Entertainment in Baton Rouge

Meanwhile, the Baton Rouge area is all set to host a medley of entertainment options. Amanda Jo Hess will be strumming the evening away at Istrouma Brewing in St. Gabriel, starting 5:30 p.m. The 'Historical Happy Hour' at the West Baton Rouge Museum in Port Allen will feature Ben Bell & The Stardust Boys at 6 p.m. Adding a dash of melody to the evening, the Eric Baskin Duo will be serenading at Sullivan's Steakhouse starting at 6 p.m.

Wrap Up

