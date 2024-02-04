Lauren Graham Stars in 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' Comeback

Renowned actress Lauren Graham, universally recognized for her portrayal of Lorelai in the fan-favorite series 'Gilmore Girls', is making a much-anticipated return to the silver screen. After an eight-year hiatus, she is stepping back into the limelight in a new festive film called 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever'. At the age of 56, she has landed the role of the narrator, a character of significance that also includes a cameo appearance. This marks her first screen role since her 2016 appearance in 'Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life'.

Return to Acting

Her return to acting reverberates as exciting news for fans of Graham, who has left an indelible mark with her performances in 'Gilmore Girls' and 'Parenthood'. The upcoming festive film 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever' presents her in a novel role, away from her previous character types. Directed by Dallas Jenkins, the movie is an adaptation of Barbara Robinson's classic book. The narrative follows six misfit children who take the initiative to star in their town's Christmas pageant. Graham not only lends her voice as the narrator but also graces the screen in a crucial cameo.

Personal Revelations

While promoting her book 'Have I Told You This Already?', Graham opened up about her personal life, including her past on-set romances during her time in 'Gilmore Girls'. She clarified that she never dated her on-screen love interest, Scott Patterson, but did have relationships with a few other co-stars, whose identities she chose to keep undisclosed. A notable excerpt from her 2018 memoir reveals details about her relationship with Peter Krause, her co-star from 'Parenthood'. Their companionship lasted over a decade before concluding in 2022.

Alexis Bledel's Departure

The article also brings into focus Alexis Bledel, who played Lauren's on-screen daughter Rory in 'Gilmore Girls'. Bledel earned critical acclaim for her role as Ofglen in 'The Handmaid's Tale', but made a decision to exit the show in 2022 after five years, without citing a specific reason for her departure.

The film 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever', with Lauren Graham's participation, recently wrapped up production and is slated for release in US cinemas on November 15. Fans eagerly await the return of the beloved actress to the big screen.