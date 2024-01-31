Lauren Graham Joins Cast of 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Acclaimed actress Lauren Graham will be lending her voice and making an on-screen cameo in the upcoming faith-based holiday film 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.' The film, a collaborative release by Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company, recently wrapped up production on what promises to be a heartwarming and amusing holiday treat.

A Story Steeped in Tradition

Dallas Jenkins, the creative force behind the successful TV series 'The Chosen,' helms this cinematic adaptation of Barbara Robinson's beloved book, first published in 1972. Celebrated for its touching narrative and timeless message, the book has sold over seven million copies worldwide. Now, Jenkins brings this cherished tale to life on the big screen, aiming to recapture its magic and charm for a new generation of viewers.

Star-Studded Cast

Graham, widely recognized for her natural warmth and comedic timing, steps into the shoes of the narrator. Her on-screen appearance is highly anticipated, adding anticipation to the film's release. The cast also boasts of familiar faces from 'The Chosen,' including Kirk B.R. Woller, Vanessa Benavente, and Elizabeth Tabish. Jenkins has expressed his satisfaction with the cast, lauding Graham for her performance that has exceeded his expectations.

Producers' Track Record

The producers behind the film are known for their prior success with the 'Jesus Revolution' film, which grossed $52 million last year. In addition to 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,' Lionsgate and Kingdom Story are set to release 'Ordinary Angels' starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, and 'Unsung Hero' featuring Joel Smallbone and Daisy Betts. The new season of 'The Chosen' is also slated for a theatrical release in February, with episodes being rolled out over several weeks.