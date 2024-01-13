en English
Arts & Entertainment

Lauren Daigle’s New Album: A Blend of Genres and Exploration of Faith

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Lauren Daigle's New Album: A Blend of Genres and Exploration of Faith

Christian singer Lauren Daigle has released a self-titled double album, ‘Lauren Daigle,’ a musical melange of 23 tracks that blend various genres, including pop, soul, hip-hop, gospel, and 1970s-style acoustic ballads. The album, a testament to Daigle’s distinct raspy voice and her capability to convey spiritual messages through her music, addresses both the celebration of Christian themes and the anticipated victory of Christ, as well as human struggles with doubt, sin, and the world’s troubles.

Daigle’s Spiritual Journey Through Music

Songs like ‘New’ and ’21 Days’ stand out in their exploration of personal transformation and spiritual growth. The Gospel numbers showcase Daigle’s vocal prowess, evidenced by tracks such as ‘Kaleidoscope Jesus’ and ‘Valuable.’ These songs affirm the beauty of nature, the importance of personal dignity, and the diverse ways Jesus interacts with humanity.

Engaging with Societal Issues through Music

Daigle does not shy away from societal issues. The track ‘Ego’ manifests self-directed anger with a powerful choir backing, while ‘Don’t Believe Them’ provokes Christians to be rebellious in their faith, echoing themes found in Radiohead’s music. The album draws to a close with ‘You’re All I’ll Take with Me,’ a deeply moving piece that deals with the pain of loss and the comfort of remembering a loved one.

Daigle’s Musical Journey and Milestones

Lauren Daigle, the two-time Grammy®, seven-time Billboard Music, four-time American Music, and twelve-time GMA Dove Music Award winner, debuted her single ‘Thank God I Do’ from the album, which clinched her 6th Billboard No. 1, staying at the chart’s pinnacle for over 20 weeks. Her previous album, ‘Look Up Child,’ received the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album and was nominated for Top Christian Album at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

