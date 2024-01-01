Lauralee Bell Rings in 2024 with Behind-the-Scenes Prank Video

Lauralee Bell, the renowned actress celebrated the onset of 2024 in a unique style. The ‘The Young and the Restless’ star shared a playful video on Instagram, showcasing her fellow castmates’ reactions to a noisemaker prank.

40 Years on the Set of ‘The Young and the Restless’

Known for her role as Christine ‘Cricket’ Williams, Bell has graced the soap opera for 40 years. This milestone was marked by a behind-the-scenes video where she is seen pranking her colleagues during the filming of the show’s New Year’s special. The reactions ranged from jumps to curses, reflecting the lighthearted moments on the set.

Behind the Scenes Prank Video

The video, edited by Bell’s daughter Samantha Martin, was shared on Instagram. It showcased Bell going around the set of the CBS daytime series, startling her castmates with the noise of a noisemaker. This prank was part of the merriment during the taping of the show’s New Year’s special.

Reflecting on a Stellar Acting Career

During a recent interview, Bell reflected on her career and the swift passage of time. She discussed her unexpected journey to acting, being the daughter of the show’s creators William Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. She debuted on the show as an extra at age 9 and eventually, the character of Cricket was written for her. She also shared her birthday celebration at a scenic ski destination with her husband, Scott Martin, and loved ones on Instagram.

