Arts & Entertainment

Lauralee Bell Rings in 2024 with Behind-the-Scenes Prank Video

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
Lauralee Bell Rings in 2024 with Behind-the-Scenes Prank Video

Lauralee Bell, the renowned actress celebrated the onset of 2024 in a unique style. The ‘The Young and the Restless’ star shared a playful video on Instagram, showcasing her fellow castmates’ reactions to a noisemaker prank.

40 Years on the Set of ‘The Young and the Restless’

Known for her role as Christine ‘Cricket’ Williams, Bell has graced the soap opera for 40 years. This milestone was marked by a behind-the-scenes video where she is seen pranking her colleagues during the filming of the show’s New Year’s special. The reactions ranged from jumps to curses, reflecting the lighthearted moments on the set.

(Read Also: 2023: A Year of Challenges and Shifts in Global Dynamics)

Behind the Scenes Prank Video

The video, edited by Bell’s daughter Samantha Martin, was shared on Instagram. It showcased Bell going around the set of the CBS daytime series, startling her castmates with the noise of a noisemaker. This prank was part of the merriment during the taping of the show’s New Year’s special.

(Read Also: 2023 in Review: A Year of High-Profile Stories in Nigeria’s News Landscape)

Reflecting on a Stellar Acting Career

During a recent interview, Bell reflected on her career and the swift passage of time. She discussed her unexpected journey to acting, being the daughter of the show’s creators William Bell and Lee Phillip Bell. She debuted on the show as an extra at age 9 and eventually, the character of Cricket was written for her. She also shared her birthday celebration at a scenic ski destination with her husband, Scott Martin, and loved ones on Instagram.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

