Laura Woods Dazzles at 'Six Nations: Full Contact' Documentary Premiere

Popular sports host and presenter, Laura Woods, lit up the red carpet at the premiere of the new documentary series 'Six Nations: Full Contact' on Monday night. Known for her work with TNT Sports, Woods turned heads with a stylish all-black ensemble, accentuated by gold heels. This appearance came hot on the heels of her well-received stint covering the Newcastle vs Manchester City Premier League game for TNT Sports, where she sported a smart-casual look.
Star-Studded Premiere
The documentary premiere was a high-profile event held at Frameless in London. It attracted a number of notable rugby figures, including England players Marcus Smith and Danny Care, Scotland's Finn Russell with his partner Emma Canning, presenter Christina Mahon, and former England captains Will Carling and Mike Tindall.
'Six Nations: Full Contact' Documentary
'Six Nations: Full Contact' unveils an intimate look into the 2022 Six Nations Championship, with a particular focus on Ireland's journey to securing their 15th title. The team's accomplishment of both the Grand Slam and Triple Crown is a significant highlight. The series, set to be available on Netflix from January 24, encapsulates the thrill and exhilaration of the tournament that saw a record-breaking 91 tries over 15 matches.
Laura Woods: A Rising Star
Woods' presence at the premiere adds to her already glowing resume. Having earned a reputation for her insightful coverage and engaging on-screen presence, she is quickly becoming a familiar face in the world of sports broadcasting. Her recent appearances, both at the premiere and the Newcastle vs Manchester City game, have further cemented her position in the industry.