Laura Jane Grace Unveils 'Birds Talk Too' from Upcoming Album 'Hole In My Head'

Laura Jane Grace, the acclaimed punk musician renowned for her work with Against Me!, is set to enamor fans with her new solo album titled 'Hole In My Head'. As the anticipation builds, she has released another track, 'Birds Talk Too', adding to the list of shared songs like 'Dysphoria Hoodie', the title track, and 'Cuffing Season'. The new song holds a unique backstory, intertwining musical inspiration and personal experiences.

Advertisment

A Gift of Music

The inspiration for 'Birds Talk Too' surfaced following a tattoo session with Gakkin, a Japanese tattoo artist who has worked extensively on Grace. Gakkin presented her with a hand-painted Gretsch guitar, bearing a distinctive swirling design. This gift was not just a token of appreciation but also a muse for her creativity. With the guitar in hand, Grace found herself composing 'Birds Talk Too' in the solitary confines of her hotel room.

Inspiration from Amsterdam

Advertisment

'Birds Talk Too' isn't just a musical composition but also a lyrical journey through Amsterdam, where Grace concluded her tattoo sojourn by getting a head tattoo. The lyrics are rich with references to the city, from 'Schipol', the city's airport, to 'Rookies', her favored cannabis cafe. The song even mentions 'Champagne Haze', her preferred strain of cannabis, capturing the essence of her experience in the city.

The Upcoming Album

The album, 'Hole In My Head', is slated for release on February 16, 2024, via Polyvinyl Record Co. It promises to capture the nuances of humanity and experience in an oddly optimistic manner, showcasing Grace's songwriting genius across 11 tracks. As part of the album's promotion, Grace is scheduled to tour various cities in the US and Canada in 2024, including a stop at Pouzza Fest. This album follows her 2020 release, 'Stay Alive'.